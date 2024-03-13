Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 848,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.9 days.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $23.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.