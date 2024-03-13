Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the February 14th total of 848,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 257.9 days.
Essity AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $23.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.
Essity AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essity AB (publ)
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.