Everdome (DOME) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.07 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $15.07 million and $904,775.34 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

