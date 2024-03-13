EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 330,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 348,443 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $18.30.

EVER has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

The stock has a market cap of $665.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 50,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $870,659.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 722,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,748.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 802,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,274 shares of company stock worth $2,628,751. 38.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in EverQuote by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

