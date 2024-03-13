Everscale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $834,625.03 (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0443 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $86.86 million and $834,625.03 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Everscale

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,106,519,547 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,426,786 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.