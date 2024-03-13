Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,266.14 and last traded at $1,266.43. 163,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 165,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,328.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,250.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,074.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,019,429. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

