Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.
