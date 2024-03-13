FC Advisory LLC Acquires 947 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

