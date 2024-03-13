FC Advisory LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,152,000 after purchasing an additional 222,249 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 334.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,084. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

