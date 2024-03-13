FC Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.31. 3,530,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $453.16 and a 200-day moving average of $424.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $352.57 and a 12-month high of $476.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

