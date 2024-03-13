FC Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 59,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,956. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

