F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.40

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 95.20 ($1.22). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.20), with a volume of 383,228 shares changing hands.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.40.
About F&C UK Real Estate Investments
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
