Ferguson plc Plans Dividend of $0.79 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ferguson Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON:FERG opened at £159.15 ($203.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £140.64. The company has a market cap of £32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 9,892 ($126.74) and a one year high of £171.70 ($219.99).
About Ferguson
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferguson
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.