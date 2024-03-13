Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Down 81.9% in February

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the February 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FITBO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $23.90.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
