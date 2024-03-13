FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

FIH Mobile Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

