Financial Institutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $284.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

