Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Up 400%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 400% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 77,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 20,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

