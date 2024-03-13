First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FIBH remained flat at $26.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. First Bancshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Company Profile

First Bancshares Inc (Bellevue, OH) operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans, such as mortgage, home equity, auto, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate, farm line of credit, farm real estate, farm term, line of credit, and term loans, as well as credit cards.

