First Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 24.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

