First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 21,752 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $147.11. The company had a trading volume of 960,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,523. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.