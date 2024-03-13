First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,837,000 after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,957,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 86,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4,721.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $224.80. 470,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

