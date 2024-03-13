First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $378.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

