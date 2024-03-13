First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $83.52 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEFA traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455,898 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

