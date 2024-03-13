First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $3,311,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

