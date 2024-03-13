First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

HON traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.15. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

