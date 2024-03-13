First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 52 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after acquiring an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.30. The stock had a trading volume of 735,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.45 and its 200-day moving average is $221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.50.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

