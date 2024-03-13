First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 81 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.89. 654,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.