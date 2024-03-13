First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 83.8% in February

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. 60,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,749. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $83.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
