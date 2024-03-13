First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Down 83.8% in February

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. 60,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,749. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $83.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

