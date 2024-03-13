First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 92.2% in February

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the February 14th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

FJP traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.38. 8,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.1164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FJP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

