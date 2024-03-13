First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.53. 33,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 61,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $189.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDD. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 38.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,412,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 392,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 58.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $196,000.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

