First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.53. 33,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 61,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,165,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,412,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 392,356 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,982,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 220,134 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,560,000.

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

