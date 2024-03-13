FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 124,846 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 60,521 shares.The stock last traded at $75.28 and had previously closed at $75.26.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,755,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,290,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,206,000 after buying an additional 682,850 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

