Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $229.77 and last traded at $229.77. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.00.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.79.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services and fees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.