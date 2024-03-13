Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $62.50. 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Formula One Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

