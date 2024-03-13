Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the February 14th total of 712,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.0 days.

Forvia Stock Performance

FURCF stock remained flat at $15.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567. Forvia has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02.

Forvia Company Profile

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

