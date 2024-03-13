Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the February 14th total of 712,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.0 days.
Forvia Stock Performance
FURCF stock remained flat at $15.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567. Forvia has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02.
Forvia Company Profile
