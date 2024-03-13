Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81. 5,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 1,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.
Foxby Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89.
About Foxby
Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
