Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 4,808 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,011.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 482,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $335.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 160,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

