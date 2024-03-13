FUNToken Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.75 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $76.75 million and $5.21 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.