Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Trading 33.3% Higher

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174,900% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Fuse Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Fuse Medical

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

