Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.96

Shares of Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.96 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 40.40 ($0.52). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 130,513 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £121.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2,060.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.69.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

