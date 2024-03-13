GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.08. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 21,726 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 405,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

