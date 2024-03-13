GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.08. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 21,726 shares trading hands.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
