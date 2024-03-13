Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 3.80. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.1199262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

