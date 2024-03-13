Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Trading Down 1.7%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44. 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDV. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Beta Smart Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

