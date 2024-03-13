Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Short Interest Up 109.1% in February

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GBBK traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,887. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blockchain Acquisition by 125.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 135.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 171,237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Kim LLC lifted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 45.6% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 291,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Company Profile

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

