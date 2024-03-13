Global Self Storage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
NASDAQ SELF opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.20. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $5.55.
Separately, TheStreet cut Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
