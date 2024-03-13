Global Self Storage, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Global Self Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ SELF opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.20. Global Self Storage has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

