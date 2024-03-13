Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 6,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $56.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

