Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Director James F. Lynch Buys 660,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $937,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,020,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,422.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Globalstar Price Performance

NYSE GSAT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,300,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.84. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 39.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

