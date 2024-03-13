GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.30. 730,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $443.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $451.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.28 and a fifty-two week high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

