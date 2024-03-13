GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 11,950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.56. 8,573,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,625,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.