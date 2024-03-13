Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Up 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.07 and last traded at $44.01. 8,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 21,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 369,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

