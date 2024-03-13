Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

